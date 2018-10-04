Clear

Adopt A Family sharing details of a Fundraiser coming up.

Adopt A Family shares details of a quarter auction coming up to raise funds for the elderly and disabled.

Posted: Thu Oct 04 17:08:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 17:08:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Adopt A Family sharing details of a Fundraiser coming up.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

. >> over here. our goal is to get 10-15. >> to do that to get that many families. >> this is in the highway. >> how is this? >> what it is. >>> we try to get back the community. it's a good time to start now. >>> we have items the 25, 50-cent, 75-cent item. you got 27 people. >> what gets you involved so much to focus with the catch. >> every year for christmas. >> always needing help. >> when we went to visit with them. they said actually kind of a middle ground and people don't know about that. >>> we thought this would be a good way for us to step out and try to help in the community and adopt -- -z. >> they are the lifestyle and you can call us. >> thank you. >>>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
After quite a bit of sunshine on Thursday, clouds and rain return to the forecast overnight. Expect scattered showers throughout the night with low temperatures in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events