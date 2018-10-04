Speech to Text for Adopt A Family sharing details of a Fundraiser coming up.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

. >> over here. our goal is to get 10-15. >> to do that to get that many families. >> this is in the highway. >> how is this? >> what it is. >>> we try to get back the community. it's a good time to start now. >>> we have items the 25, 50-cent, 75-cent item. you got 27 people. >> what gets you involved so much to focus with the catch. >> every year for christmas. >> always needing help. >> when we went to visit with them. they said actually kind of a middle ground and people don't know about that. >>> we thought this would be a good way for us to step out and try to help in the community and adopt -- -z. >> they are the lifestyle and you can call us. >> thank you. >>>