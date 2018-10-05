Speech to Text for SJSD looking at building security

st. joseph school district is taking a look at building safety this morning district administrators met with local law enforcement for a safety walk through of bessie ellison elementary kq2's sydnie holzfaster tagged along this morning and has more <<<nat sound-walking up to door passing through the school doors each morning, local law enforcement is on the lookout for gaps in school safety [brandon cabrera/school resource officer: "we are trying to take a proactive approach for building security all across the st. joseph school district."]that approach includes an extensive inspection of each school building[dr. robert sigrist/sjsd director of student services:"this is just something we're doing this year, i think for the first time."/"this is kind of a chance for us to do some comprehensive look throughout the entire district."]this year officers will walk through every building in the district to evaluae security needs [dr. robert sigrist"they are our local experts and even though we can walk through from the lens of an educator, they give us that lens from an outsider view and that law enforcement perspective."] but school officers can't be everywhere at once [clp. rob dudeck/missouri state highway school resource [officers] in most, or a lot of schools in the state, but some of the rural areas don't have that and law enforcement vehicle outside every once in a while."]as a part of a state wide iniative, members of the highway patrol will also be making random stops at area schools to learn the ins and outs of the of an emergency [dr. robert sigrist"we have safety protocols that we have in place, but those are always evolving and changing as we learn from instances that happen in other places."]and as security needs change, the district is training their teachers and staff to be prepared [brandon cabrera:"we put them through a realistic training, as realistic as possible, and provide tools that may help equip them to keep our children safe in the schools."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>>