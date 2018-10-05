Speech to Text for Tiny Tot Town tells us about their annual event.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 welcome back, northwest health services teaming up to bring us tiny tot town. cameron and corey here to tell us about it. how are you doing, guys? >> this is fun. we have been a part of it for several years. explain for those who haven't been in years past, what is tiny tot town? >> basically it's a simulated communities ages birth to five. basically what it is is community members, our vendors at the event to set up kind of like what they do. they share resources with the families bringing the kids in and just an opportunity for kids to just learn through play. >> what kind of businesses will be there? i heard there maybe a meteorologist. the weather boys and girls of the future >> there will be bankers, health companies, food, restaurants, anything really. i like to think of it as a minicareer fair for little kids. >> other than being a whole lot of fun for the kids. what is the take away for them? what did they learn out of this? >> it's a great way. kids only job is to play. i don't really have my four-year old mow the yard too much. >> don't want the child labor folks. >> their job is to play. that's really what it's all about. giving them the opportunity to learn just in the way they learn best >> this is popular every year. literally hundreds of families coming to this. so let's get the details for the win. >> it's october 9th. next tuesday. from 5:30 to 7:30. >> probably want to get there early. >> there will be a long line to get in. their hundreds of families that show up to this. each kid gets a goody bag of things. there's free food and snacks for the kiddos and families that come. it's a good time to eat. >> this fills up the pacific arena and fun for us adults that get to participate. to see them do their jobs. maybe we can train someone to