Chimney Sweep is here to discuss the importance of keeping a clean chimney.

c1 >> welcome back as our nights get colder, it's time for fireplace maintenance. gary yates is with us for tips. >> i have my apprentice and bonus daughter isabella. >> you look messy, have been working hard? >> what have you been doing? >> working in chimneys. >> they are fun fireplaces to have in homes. you have to watch out a little bit. they can be a little bit of work and that's where you come in. >> absolutely. so you know we always have a certified chimney sweep doing annual inspection on your fireplace before you light it up. just because there could be hidden damages that you don't want in there. >> any time you're dealing with fire, bad things can happen. >> absolutely. >> so what do you do when you go out i guess and sweep? chimney sweep and clean? >> well, we show up. we provide the homeowner with education before we get started. we kind of understand a process. what we will be doing. make them comfortable. there's a lot of people that think we will make a mess of their home. that's not the case. we get the cleaning process done and we do a full inspection with a new high-tech chimney camera so we can take a look at the ins and outs. >> i know when the camera is not working. isabella can get in. >> i tie a rope to her waist. >> and a little messy as well. sticky. but all for the benefit that the pay off i guess is for the homeowner or whoever has the house to have a nice, safe fire in their house. >> we want to provide the peace of mind that comes to building a fire in the middle of your house. >> just like air conditioners we get checked out. we get that checked out to make sure that's working right. we do that with our chimney as well. what kind of schedule do you run? >> after the first of october, we recommend if you want to have us out, give us two, possibly three weeks advance notice. because we do get quite busy this time of year, especially as it starts getting colder. >> i can imagine. so when it's 90 degrees this week, the last thing to think about. all of a sudden 40 degree drop in temperature and you're ready to do. >> you have nightmares about the calls coming in. >> do you get emergency calls? in the dead of winter? >> we can. >> is it too late? >> absolutely. we can get emergency calls. in that case, we leave one of our weekend days open for emergency situations. >> okay. well isabella, sounds like you have quite a career ahead of you. are you ready for this? >> sort of maybe. >> who would have thought going to school you would be a chimney sweep? all right. gary, how can folks reach you? >> actually the best way to get