Clear

PATTONSBURG-WC

PATTONSBURG-WC

Posted: Fri Oct 05 21:35:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 21:35:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for PATTONSBURG-WC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the state... tigers down 22-16... andrew alarcon sheds a defender... and gets worth county down inside the 10...=== then.. caleb parman keeps it himself.. gets the edge... tip-toes the sideline... touchdown tigers... they go up 24-22... === but after that.. it's all steven willhite and pattonsburg... willhite throws it up... and sophomore cameron jones... makes the ridiculous one-handed catch... === later in the drive... willhite.. back of the endzone... brett emig goes down and gets it.. touchdown panthers... its 30-24 now... === chris healy's crew trying to answer.. and this one is still mid-first... parman around the edge.. looks to carry a few defenders.. ball pops out... panthers jump on it..=== fast forward to the second quarter... it's 30-24 still... willhite... can do it with his arm... and his legs to.. cuts back across the field... makes defenders miss.. and he's going to the house.. touchdown panthers...==== later in the 2nd quarter... 38-24... pattonsburg in the shadow of its own endzone... willhite.. airs it out... to jones.. for a 73-yard touchdown strike.. panthers knock off the defending champions... pattonsburg wins 62-42...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered showers have been moving across the area Friday afternoon with more widespread rain moving in overnight. A cold front will lead to widespread rain and thunderstorms later tonight, after 10 p.m. Some rain could be heavy at times and a few storms could produce some gusty winds. Lows will be in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events