Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Western football beats MSSU

Posted: Sat Oct 06 19:15:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 06 19:15:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events