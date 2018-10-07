Clear

Paint the Parkway Pink

2018 Paint the Parkway Pink

held next spring. the rain didn't stop those from painting the parkway pink today. the breast cancer awareness event was held at hyde park. it raises money for national research as well as local organizations that help those affected by breast cancer. the event was started by a local woman who decided to create a way to spread awareness after the loss of her aunt to breast cancer. (sot annie maier/ptpp president: "we decided that st. joseph was a big enough community, but that it was lacking an event for breast cancer so we friends and family, we just started it ten years ago and here we are.") if you would like to donate -- head over to paint the parkway pink dot org or via
