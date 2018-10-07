Speech to Text for Haunted objects tour

also kicked off the month of halloween with the traveling museum of the paranormal. ghost hunters greg and dana newkirk collect supernatural artifacts and take them to cities to show them off. they have the so called "bigfoot" footprint and a plank from the famous amityville horror house. the couple says the visit to atchison has been an experience they have enjoyed. (sot greg and dana newkirk/paranormal investigators: "it has lived up to its reputation and we've already talked about how to come back soon and do some more stuff here. two days in atchison is not enough. i feel like we've just scratched the surface.") the newkirks say they plan to come back and visit the sallie house.