50 years of serving Northwest Missouri

(St. Joseph, Mo) It seems rare these days for a business of any kind to last beyond a decade, let alone survive and thrive locally for a half century.
However, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is celebrating E.L. Crawford Construction tomorrow for serving Northwest Missouri for 50 years.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. and a reception will be immediately following at their long-time location of 1502 Federick Avenue.
The 300,000 square foot warehouse on the Boehringer Ingelheim campus, and the Hughes Field House at Northwest Missouri State University are two of their more notable builds in recent years. Currently Crawford crews are in beginning stages of the City's new airport terminal at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.