AAA: Memorial Day Weekend Gas Prices Slightly Up, Still Much Cheaper Than Last Year

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more compared to this day last week and is 94 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Kansas City are paying the most on average at $3.31 while drivers in Cape Girardeau are paying the least at $3.12 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.57, which is four cents more compared to this day last week and $1.03 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

While gas prices have risen slightly in recent days, they remain nearly one dollar cheaper compared to Memorial Day last year. Demand for fuel has been on the rise as millions of Americans plan on hitting the road this weekend, causing retail fuel prices to swing. Prices will likely continue to fluctuate in the coming days due to holiday demand.

“With 37.1 million Americans expected to take a road trip this weekend, roadways and gas stations will be busy” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Drivers are paying nearly a dollar less per gallon than last year when fuel prices were on their way to record setting levels.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are the paying the most at $4.81 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.