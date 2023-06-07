Business as usual on The St. Joseph Parkway System following shooting

(St. Joseph, Mo.) It was business as usual on The St. Joseph Parkway this morning.
The St. Joseph Parkway winds through the city for 26 miles. Developed in 1918 by architect George Burnap, Saint Joseph was one of the first cities in the US to develop an imaginative and comprehensive parkway plan.
You wouldn't know just a few days ago a 20-year-old white male, contracted with the city, who was cleaning and closing up the bathrooms, was gunned down near Corby Pond.
Wednesday, one parkgoer told us she hadn't heard about the incident, but wasn't surprised, "It just seems like so many places nowadays, like there's no category of safe anymore. It's everywhere," said Harriette Gordan of St. Joseph.
"There is a lack of empathy in this nation itself, especially in St. Joe, there seems to be something happening," she said.
As investigators continue to research leads in this case, they now say this doesn't appear to be a random act of violence. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call TIPS HOTLINE at (816) 238-tips (8477).