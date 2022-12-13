Cardinals improve to 6-0 on Season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Benton Cardinals hosted the St. Michael The Archangel Guardians on Tuesday.
The Cardinals coming into the game 5-0 on the season, looking for their 6th straight win.
1st Quarter the Cardinals jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead after a couple of shots from Eliana Arambula, Peyton Anderson, and Andrea Simmons.
The Cardinals went on a run and ended the quarter leading 24-14.
The 2nd quarter, the Guardians had a run of their own to bring the game to a 5 point deficit.
"I thought that we got, we lost a little bit of intensity in the first half," said Benton Head Coach Chris Michaels.
But that changed quickly for the Cardinals as they ended the half with a 15-point lead.
6 Different players scoring for the Cardinals in the 1st Half.
"Our girls really buy into the fact that I don't need to score every night because I know if I'm having an off night you won't. And so our girls pick each other up. And I think that is really come from a team chemistry of trust that you're going to look out for me just as much as I'm going to look out," said Michaels.
HALFTIME STATS:
Benton St. Michael the Archangel
Andrea Simmons: 12 Points Victoria Swingle: 10 Points
Peyton Anderson: 8 Points Ella Medlin: 9 Points
Kelsey Johnson: 7 Points
2nd half, Just all Benton as they increase their lead in the 3rd Quarter, even getting the lead to 20-points at one point.
And the Cardinals went on to win this one 59-47.
"I think in the second half, we took shots that we wanted to take," said Michaels.
"I thought we just moved the ball around really well, it was a good teamwork type of game," said Benton Sophomore, Andrea Simmons.
FINAL STATS:
Andrea Simmons: 18 Points
Kelsey Johnson: 14 Points
Peyton Anderson: 14 Points
Benton improves to 6-0 on the season and will take on Olathe North on Tuesday.