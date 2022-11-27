Chiefs get 5th straight win of the season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Patrick Mahomes and this red hot Kansas City Chiefs hosted the (3-7) Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 of the NFL Regular Season.
Starting off in the 1st quarter, the Chiefs forced a punt on their first drive. But their defense held the Rams to a 3-and-out, but on the Rams punt, Skyy Moore fumbled and Los Angeles recovered it.
That fumbles added to the mistakes on Special Teams for the Chiefs this year.
But Rookie George Karlaftis on the very next play recorded his 1st career sack. Karlaftis able to power his way through the Rams line for the 10-yard loss.
Kansas City defense against an injury plagued Rams Offense, came to play early on in this one. Rams not getting a 1st down on either of their first 2 drives.
On the Chiefs 2nd Drive, Patrick Mahomes found Skyy Moore on a 1st down catch near the sideline.
Later in the drive, Travis Kelce working against Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Mahomes finds his Tight End for the catch, and Kelce does the rest as he scores on a 39-yard Touchdown. (Kelce’s 12th TD of the season).
End of the 1st quarter, Kansas City led 7-0.
The Rams had a drive that got them into field goal range to end the 1st, but Kansas City Defense once again was able to force them to a 4th down.
Rams kicked a Field Goal, Chiefs lead 7-3.
The Chiefs had a touchdown called back after an illegal man downfield flag was thrown.
And Kansas City had to settle for a field goal after a few tries failed to reach the endzone. With 9:50 left in the 1st half, the Chiefs took the lead 10-3.
In the 2nd Quarter, L’Jarious Sneed was injured and after coming out of the blue medical tent, Sneed went into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion but would return in the 2nd half.
But defensively despite the injury, the Chiefs defense did not allow much from the Rams offense in the 1st half.
LA’s Quarterback Bryce Perkins who started for the injured Matthew Stafford, did have a couple of runs to move the chains, but the Chiefs ultimately forced the Rams to punt once again in the first half.
Kansas City took over with 3:16 left in the half on their own 4-yard line after the Rams punt. The first play from scrimmage, a 21-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Chiefs kick a field goal nearing the end of the half. Kansas City went into the break with a lead of 13-3.
At Halftime:
Patrick Mahomes: 16-17 passing 210 yards and 1 Touchdown (to Travis Kelce).
Isiah Pacheco: 6 carries for 35 yards.
Ronald Jones also saw some playing time as he had 1 reception for 22 yards and 1 rush for 3 yards.
On the First Drive of the 2nd half for the Chiefs, Kansas City was able to score a touchdown on a Isiah Pacheco 3-yard Touchdown run to make it a 20-3 game. The Chiefs drive was 12 plays, 71 yards for a total time of 6:52.
"I was excited.. I'm thankful for the o-line and the scheme that we ran on. It all started our practice on Monday this week," said Pacheco.
The Los Angeles Rams towards the end of the 3rd quarter and beginning of the 4th was able to manage a touchdown pass from Byrce Perkins to Van Jefferson. But the Chiefs would not let that become a habit, as Kansas City forced an interception and added a another scoring possession to increase the lead.
Kansas City goes on to win this matchup 26 to 10.
"It takes games like today and whenever the offense isn't playing great defense has to play great. And so when you have a good team, that's when you win games at this time of the year," said Mahomes.
Final Stats:
Patrick Mahomes: 27-42 passing, 320 yards and 1 Touchdown.
Isiah Pacheco: 22 carries, 69 yards and 1 Touchdown.
Travis Kelce: 4 receptions on 8 targets with 57 yards and 1 Touchdown.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 4 receptions on 5 targets with 56 yards.
Next week the Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in an AFC Showdown.