City Manager says aesthetic is a concern, one they will address this month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City Council is preparing for an upcoming work session on June 12th. The topic to tackle? St. Joseph's current sign code and the balance between aesthetic and business' ability to make their presence known.
Tonight, we continue our conversation with City Manager, Bryan Carter.
He says there is interest from both City Council and the community to improve the aesthetic of our community.
"If you go to a community that has been developed more recently, you will see a lot of small, monument-style signs as opposed to the older communities like ours that have a significant number of pole signs," said Carter.
He adds this isn't an overnight project and changing the way the City handles its sign code is an example of minor changes, over time that slowly make that transition and improve the design aspect of the City.