1 dead in suspected arson attack involving 3 houses in Caldwell County

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Tuesday morning, 96-year old Lorene Fickess was a causality to a possible arson attack on 3 houses near Polo, Mo.
Fickess, who lived in her home since 1958, did not survive the house fire.
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department, they received a call at 8:30 a.m. that Fickess' home located near Southwest State Route D and SW Colt Drive was up in flames.
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen said by the time help arrived on the scene, firefighters were unable to gain entrance due to heat of the flames. Upon arrival, there were reports that a resident was still inside the home.
Law Enforcement believe Fickess's home is linked to an arson attack involving a trio of houses that caught fire on Tuesday morning.
Sherriff Allen said following the 8:30 a.m. call, another call was reported a couple miles north on Route D near Mirabile involving another house on fire at approximately 9:40 a.m. The house was vacant and burned completely to the ground.
An hour later, a third home was set to flames on the intersection of Route D and Route HH. Also vacant, but leaving few visible burn marks on the outside of the home.
"This surprises us when the second fire occurred," said Allen. "I don't think it took Sherlock Holmes to figure out that these are probably connected and then when the third fire came out. They definitely are connected."
Allen said the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office, who was also on the scene, identified foul play at the third location leading investigators to believe it was arson. Allen did not extend on further details of foul play when addressing the media.
"These these three fires are definitely arson. We're looking into everything. We'll leave no stone unturned," Allen explained.
A vehicle is in suspect. What was originally reported as a black Dodge Caliber is now changed to a black SUV with tinted windows. A black male was seen driving the vehicle near each location at the time of the fires.
If anyone has information that could help investigators are advised to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department Office at 816-586-2681.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Missouri Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Ray County Sheriff's Department and Clay County Sheriff's Department for their assistance.