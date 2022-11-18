(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are interested in helping someone this holiday season.
Second Harvest is also holding its 12 days of Christmas Food Drive.
From now until December 22, the organization is asking for help collecting food for the campus cupboard program.
The food that is collected will be sent to area schools.
A full list of items can be seen on your screen.
Second Harvest says that the most needed items are breakfast foods, pasta and sauce, mac 'n' cheese and other boxed meals.
For more information on how you can help out, call 816-364-3663.