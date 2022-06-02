2 women set to graduate from Sister's of Solace program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Saturday, two women will graduate from the Sister's of Solace home.
The graduation marks a year's work of healing, personal growth and volunteering within the Sister's of Solace 1-year program.
Misti Prott and Savanna Blake are the two individuals that have completed their work and are ready to re-gain their lives back.
"When Misti and Savanna found their way home about a year ago, they were scared," said Stacy Kerns, the Executive Director at Sister's of Solace. "We've watched them start to believe in themselves and we've watched them start to invest in other women and wanting to see other women succeed."
Before moving into the Sister's of Solace home, Blake, one of the two upcoming graduates, suffered addiction which resulted into jailtime and losing contact with her sons. After doing time, Blake was able to find her way home to Sister's of Solace.
"I felt really blessed. Like I had been praying and praying and praying and I felt like God was finally answering my prayers and there was finally light in my darkness," Blake explained. "There was light I could see at the end of my tunnel."
Blake explained while she lived at the home, she went to meetings, regained her faith in God, started working a full-time job and assisting other women to get their lives back on track, and was able to reconnect with her sons again.
"Being able to talk to them see them and to be there for them...is just the best feeling ever," said Blake.
Before Blake is set to graduate on Saturday, she explained one last message to her fellow sisters and future women who will soon join Sister's of Solace.
"Everyone is important, everyone has a role here in this world," said Blake. "And let somebody love you until you can learn to love yourself because there is people out there that really do want to help in that do love you."
The graduation will take place on June 4. It will be live-streamed on Facebook to the public at 1 p.m.