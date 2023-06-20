2023 Sports Hall of Fame Induction

St. Joseph, MO; Tickets are now on sale for the St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on August 27th.
The ceremony is held in honor of St. Joseph Sports Commissions Founder and First Chairperson Frank O'Malley.
The ceremony will take place at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center starting with a social hour at 4 pm and the induction is set to start at 5 pm.
Tickets are $25 per person and will only be sold in advance.
For more information call 816-233-6688 or click St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket (square.site) to purchase tickets.