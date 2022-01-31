3 incumbents running for at-large city council seats

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Among the nine candidates running for St. Joseph's four at-large city council seats are three incumbents.
For Brenda Blessing, she says she can speak proudly of the city council's accomplishments over the past four years. She says as she runs for reelection, she offers a voice of moderation compared to some other council members with differing ideas on how to get things done.
"I think there are some things I can add to it," Blessing said. "I think we'll had a balance to the council. You can't be labeled into thinking this way or that way. I think it's so important to be bipartisan."
One thing Blessing says is crucial to the future of St. Joseph is turning the tide on losing population shown by the latest census report.
"Think of 4,000 less people paying property tax, sales tax," she said. "That's a big loss and we're still trying to provide the programs and the street maintenance and everything on that less amount of money."
Blessing says one way to do that is to improve the community's appearance, have people take more pride in the city and continue growth and development of people, industry and business to attract more people to come to St. Joseph and stay. She says she has the experience to help the city get there.
"I will be able to hit the ground running and to continue that thought process," she said. "I've developed relationships with people in the city, city workers and other council members and business people that I can hopefully continue that growth and prosperity for St. Joe."
Because of redistricting, current city councilman for District 2, Marty Novak, is running as an at-large candidate for a second term. He has taken a strong position on the future of the Interstate 229 double decker bridge.
"It's not even 40 years old now and they're talking about doing something else," Novak said. "The resolution I sponsored was to keep I-229 in its entirety, the whole 15 mile stretch. That makes sense when you look at the fact that the federal government reimburses at the rate of 90 percent for an interstate highway and 80 percent for a state highway."
Novak's thoughts on the Civic Arena are similar -- invest in what we already have.
"It's a good structure. We need to get the most bang for our buck out of the Civic Arena rather than looking to throw it away and build something new," he said.
Like Blessing, Novak says he is focused on community appearance and improving the quality of life in the city to attract more people and businesses to move here. He says it's also important to pay city employees what they are worth.
"That's a top priority, getting things in line and making sure we have our public safety up to staff and make sure they are funded for what they should be making," Novak said.
Incumbent Kent "Spanky" O'Dell says his experience on the council for another term will be important in using the next $19 million of federal covid relief funding coming to the city next year.
"They haven't seen the functions of the city so the locations and allocations of this money is crucial," he said, referring to the council challengers. "This money has to be given to the right places where people were hurt and benefit the city in the long run. You have to have been in office to have some idea of where we stand."
O'Dell says during his eight years in office, the council has done a lot to help improve residents' quality of life and attracting others.
"Riverfront mountain bike trail, the splash park for young families, eight new playgrounds for eight parks that have been sitting idle for decades. We're doing things for the younger generation and younger families," he said.
O'Dell says if reelected, he has some ideas about addressing the trash problems in the city. He says he also likes the idea of some kind of riverfront redevelopment, but keeping it affordable.
"Geting something between Remingon and downtown and possibly even a walkway over the railroad tracks won't take that long and won't allocate a lot of money and it's something that we can get started right away," he said. "If we had a riverfront market, it wouldn't take that much money actually get that started and it could flourish into something like the Kansas City market or other places that have that."
Voters will be able to select four of the nine candidates who are running for the four open at-large seats. The top eight will advance from the February 8 primary to April's general election, unless one or more of the candidates receive at least 50 percent of the vote.