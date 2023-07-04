4th of July family, fun and fireworks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The 4th of July holiday is a great day to get family and friends together for festivities.
Local families taking the 4th to celebrate and to say thanks to all those who have made the fourth of July what it has grown to be. This year, family, fun and fireworks are on the agenda for many families in the area.
St. Joseph resident Travis Smith says, "My favorite part of Fourth of July you know, just getting the family together another holiday."
"You get older, days aren't guaranteed you know and it's good day for all your friends and family to come and have a great day," said Smith
"I'm hanging out with my in laws, my family, we're swimming, eating good food and shooting off fireworks," said Tayler Watson
"its independence, its about the united states, us doing what we do, love it, its one of my favorite holidays," said Dave Watson