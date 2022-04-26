520 Pinwheels represent child abuse victims in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those driving along the Belt Highway will notice over 500 pinwheels near East Hills Shopping Center.
Each blue pinwheel represents a child in St. Joseph who was physically or sexually abused in 2021. There are 520.
"Unfortunately, you know, child abuse and sexual abuse is very prevalent," said Lacey Raymond who is a Family Child Advocate for Voices of Courage.
Voices of Courage accounted for 520 known cases of children who went through the process of a forensic interview through the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in 2021. The center also conducted 1,745 counseling sessions, which included 130 children that same year.
"One in four girls experience sexual abuse, one in six boys experience sexual abuse," said Raymond. "And that's not even including the amount of children that experience the physical abuse. So having someone that's there throughout the process to really support children and families is very important."
Voices of Courage along with other advocates in the community gathered Tuesday morning to place the pinwheels on the corner of Frederick and Belt Highway.
Raymond said Voices of Courage is the only accredited child advocacy center in Northwest Missouri.
"We have the law enforcement children's division, we have medical, we have our mental health, and then you have us as the CAC," Raymond explained. "And we are able to partner together and come together to really make sure that--that all the information that is necessary and needed gets passed along to the right people to make sure that we can get case updates to keep the families informed and, and really just kind of do their work as a team effort to ensure the safety and justice for children."
Across the nation, April is Child Abuse Prevention month. Mayor John Josendale was in attendance to make a proclamation stating April is also Child Abuse Awareness month in St. Joseph.
"Sometimes we always say that children are so resilient. And I think that that's true in a lot of ways. But I think the reality of it is to is that children are not always so resilient that shows through and behaviors and their mental health. And so being able to provide those crucial mental health therapies to children is absolutely important," Raymond added.
The pinwheels will remain spinning for about a week said Raymond.
This year also marks year 29 for Voices of Courage in St. Joseph.
Voices of Courage can be reached by calling 816-232-1774 or email melissa@voicescac.org