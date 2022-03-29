911 dispatchers still needed

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 70 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS LINN KS MIAMI IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CASS CLAY JACKSON PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BELTON, CAMERON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HARRISONVILLE, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, MOUND CITY, OLATHE, OREGON, OSAWATOMIE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, RAYMORE, RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.