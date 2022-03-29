911 dispatchers still needed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Slowly but surely, the Communications Center is filling the dispatcher holes.
The St. Joseph Police Department hired six new communications operators in January but is still looking to hire two more.
Captain John Olszowka says it is imperative for the city to bring in two more members to the team so the community will no longer be at risk hearing “please hold” over the phone when calling 911.
“It's huge for the community. Well, when I only have three operators working on answering the phones and someone else's call is first, you call 911 and get a recorded voice saying, ‘please standby,’ that's not good for the community,” said Cpt. John Olszowka who is the Communications Center Manager “So if we can get our staffing back up, it makes it easier on everybody. The operators as well as the citizens in the community and it makes everybody safer.”
Cpt. Olszowka said the Comm. Center, just like the rest of the world, began facing staffing issues in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and is trying to get back on track.
The Comm. Center currently has 13 dispatchers working and an additional six in training with two positions open.
A typical workday for a 911 dispatcher is 12 hours, but without adequate staffing, current dispatchers have to work up to 16-hour shifts, four to five times a week.
“We have been short staffed for well over a year right now,” said Cpt. Olszowka. “The city was kind enough to do some good salary fixes for the communication operators back in the beginning of the year and we were able to hire and fill about six or seven of our empty spots. We are down to just two openings right now.”
In January, St. Joseph raised 911 dispatcher pay to $38,480 per year and $18.50 an hour including benefits.
The announcement of the raise alone attracted an influx in applicants for the positions including Emily Cromer and Rebecca White who started their new jobs just weeks ago.
“It's challenging, but in a good way, you know, it kind of opens your mind up to more things that you haven't really experienced or dealt with. And we need to help people and everyone personally, you know, makes a difference,” said Emily Cromer. “If I can just help, you know, one person then my helping That person can help you know the whole bunch of other people,” Beccah White added.
Cpt. Olszowka said he is looking for people that are willing to learn.
“It is not a very easy job. There's a lot of technology, computer work and typing. And you have to have the personality to deal with people. You deal with all kinds of different sorts of people, happy people, sad people, you know, angry. We answer 911 calls for fires and robberies and all kinds of different things. So you have to have the personality to deal with that. And stay calm and controlled at the same time,” Cpt. Olszowka explained.
To apply for the job, click here.
A full description of the Communications Operator position is listed in the link. The application closes April 6.