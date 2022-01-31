Annual Ag & Rural Lifestyle show returns to Civic Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 33rd annual Midland Empire Ag & Rural Lifestyle show made its return to the Civic Arena this weekend after the pandemic forced its closure last year.
While many were glad to see its return, the impact of Covid-19 was still felt.
Show organizer Cindy Cornelius said the success of the show's return was hard to predict.
"I wasn't really sure how the turnout would be," Cornelius said. "We had a really nice crowd."
the many complications forced this year's show to be slightly toned down. Supply issues meant less product to showcase, and staffing issues made it difficult for some vendors to return,
Freddie Keaton of the Independent Cattlemen of Missouri is a new vendor to the show, he said it's been a great way to connect and spread the word about changes his group wants to see in the cattle industry.
"We've got to interact with a lot of producers and get our message out to people," Keaton said. "We're just kind of organizing and getting people together to help get support for those issues."
The show's petting zoo is one of the biggest attractions, fewer vendors meant more room for the animals.
"Kids love to pet everything and love seeing all the animals," Lane Heffernon, petting zoo co-owner said.
Cornelius said it was important the show kept running, to give the ag community a chance to get together again.
you really walk around and you people see their neighbors from various communities through the midland empire so it's just a really good time.
Cornelius said she hopes to continue putting on the Ag and Lifestyle show for years to come.