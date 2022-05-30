Apple Blossom Queen uses pageant stage to promote mental health awareness among teens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette High School senior Lela Berning is using the pageant stage to promote mental health awareness among teens.
Berning, one of the 2022 St. Joseph Apple Blossom Queen's, told KQ2 she lost a friend to suicide in 2021. Because of the horrific loss, Berning said it was time to make a change and protect teens when it comes to mental health.
"At the beginning of last year (2021), I had a friend take his own life," said Lela Berning. "And I had been pretty passionate about mental health before that, but this was really like a driving stone for me."
Berning took the loss of her friend Charron McDaniel II to the National American Miss (NAM) competition as her inspiration to speak out about mental health on the big stage, earning 2nd place in the speech category.
"I could tell just the energy of the claps that people understood my pain," said Berning when she gave her speech for the first time at NAM. "And they understood that this is not just something that I deal with; it's mutual."
The pageant competitor said during her speech she highlighted all of those who took their own life in the state of Missouri in 2021. Berning added for her next competition, she will emphasize more on how gun-violence plays a major role in teens taking their own life.
"It is happening. And it's sad. And it's clearly affecting us in a way and we're not doing anything. So it's just going to keep happening unless we talk about it," Berning explained.
May also marks mental health awareness month. Berning telling KQ2 she wants to focus on mental health every month of the year and will do so while she continues to compete.
Berning will compete in the upcoming National American Miss competition from July 8-10 in Branson, Mo.
The Apple Blossom Queen is currently in the process of starting a mental health teen program in St. Joseph. The program is called LOVE YOUth. More information can be found on Facebook.