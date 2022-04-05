April marks sexual assault awareness month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) April is sexual assault awareness month.
Each year, Mosaic Life Care promotes their "Start By Believing" Day to shine the light on survivors and educate the community that takes place on April 6.
The "Start By Believing" Day is an opportunity for communities across the country, and around the world to unify with a single voice for those who have been the victims of sexual violence: "We hear you, and we are here to help."
"'Start by Believing Day' is a campaign that was put out by Violence Against Women International and the premise is simple but powerful," said Natalie Maupin who is a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Mosaic Life Care. "And that we need to start by believing. So when a sexual assault survivor comes to us, our response matters. And like I said, simply saying “I believe you” is a huge, big, powerful step.”
Maupin said she has been the coordinator for sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) since 2011 at Mosaic. She works with a group of specially trained nurses who are there to take care of patients when they come in after they have been sexually assaulted.
“Our goal at the hospital is to provide them that expert specialty care, but then also make sure they are feeling supported," said Maupin. “Give them that therapeutic response so they know that, 'yes, when I go there, they did believe me.'...regardless of whoever else they talk to, they know that we believe them and that we're going to help them through this process."
When victims arrive at Mosaic, they will talk to a SANE nurse, have the opportunity to do an exam if they so choose and be put in a private room to remain as comfortable as possible.
“I want them to feel comfortable," said Maupin. "I want them to feel inspired and believed and that we can almost help them on their journey to healing–that we might just be one of those first steps.”
Maupin said Mosaic sees around 70 individuals each year who utilize what the nurses have to offer and that does not include domestic violence, elder and child abuse. She then added that less than half of victims who have been sexually assaulted seek help.
Maupin explained, “They have gone through one of the worst things that could probably ever happen–that I could ever imagine for someone. And I know it sounds crazy, but my goal is that they would leave feeling a little better than what they came in. And I know that’s hard after they’ve been through that but I want them to feel so comfortable with us and I will say that a lot of times, that happens. And they’ll even laugh and they’ll say that… “I don’t know how that’s possible, but I feel better after that.””
Mosaic only offers assistance to individuals 14 and up. Those under the age of 13 are sent to Children's Mercy.
“We’re working with Maryville to help support them. And even though they’re a smaller community they do still see these," Maupin said in regards to expanding resources to the community.
Maupin has worked for more than 10 years across the state of Missouri to make sexual assault resources accessible to all. She said Missouri has made big strides since she's been involved.
“It’s an ever-evolving thing," said Maupin. "I will say since I started this back in 2011-2012…I’ve already seen a huge change also just in our area and the surrounding area.”