Area students use grant money to beautify high school

(TROY, Ks.) Area students will work together to beautify the outside landscape of their school with the help of grant money.
Troy High School received $4,435.50 through Mosaic Life Care's Jump Starter grant fund which is designed to empower students to make a difference in their community.
Student seniors Abby Parks and Griffin Weber, alongwith juniors Keely Jasper and Preston Christenson and led by Social Studies teachers Jeremy Prudden are heading up the project.
"It's going to beautify our school a little bit and it's going to be really exciting to see," said Keely Jasper, a junior at Troy High School who is helping out with the project. "And I think our community is really going to enjoy it."
Troy students recently attended Mosaic Life Care's emPowerU conference to learn about leadership amongst students and community projects. During the camp the students learned about the grant and were able to apply for the funds.
"We're lucky here at Troy," said Jeremy Prudden the Social Studies teacher at Troy High School and sponsor of the project. "We have a lot of good dedicated students that really want to leave a mark on the school before they leave, and they're ready to do it."
The school is partnering with Magnolia Creek, a local landscaping crew to help with the designs.
"We were kind of brainstorming ideas and landscaping was kind of at the top of our list," said senior Griffin Weber. "Now, we're just kind of putting that plan into action."
The plan is to beautify the front entrance of the school. Rock and flowers will be laid along the front side of the school and surround the main Troy High School sign. Trees will also line the pathway close to the stairs that lead to the entrance doors of the high school.
"Even something as simple as just doing a little landscaping I think is very important," said Prudden. "And it really promotes community pride and being a small town...that's what we kind of thrive on."
The project will take place on Saturday, May 21.