Area wedding venue shares special connection on 2/22/22 day

(GOWER, Mo.) It's Twosday! Around the world, many are celebrating a literal "once in a lifetime" day as Tuesday marks 2/22/22.
This milestone date won't show up on the calendar again until 3/3/33 for Threesday, but another Twosday won't take place until 2422 when it falls on a Tuesday...400 years from now.
A wedding venue in northwest Missouri also shares much significance to the 2/22 day.
Located in Gower, Backwoods Venue 222 shares the same numbers with this special Twosday.
Owner Aimee Andrews and her husband Kelly purchased the barn in the Spring of 2015 from their friend Mike, who's birthday is 2/22.
While today no bells will be ringing at the barn, Aimee Andrews shares the significance of the "222" name.
“222 represents two balconies and 22 individual rooms. Each room had it’s own theme of 17th and 18th century antiques. The gentleman that built the barn in 1968, he worked on Wall Street and was bringing antiques back to build this place and showcase them. So that’s why the wallpaper is vintage," Andrews said. "We chose to leave it the way we found it to honor Mr. and Mrs. Schuster and then provide the uniqueness, the character–truly, it is one-of-a-kind here at Backwoods Venue 222.”
Two balconies, 22 rooms, and much more, Andrews adds the number keeps showing up to this day.
“So, early on, we had gravel delivered for the driveway. You get 9 loads of gravel–you don’t get to measure that–and there were 222 tons of gravel.”
“Then I was able to purchase 220 chairs, and when I got there to pick them up, the lady had two extra ones so I actually have 222 chairs.”
“We live two miles from here, and the venue has a 2-bedroom bridal suite.”
Andrews finished with, “222 has so many great meanings, but what I enjoy the most is that it’s about bringing people together and that we’re on the right path and we’re here to serve others.”
Backwoods Venue caters to indoor and outdoor weddings, seating up 300 people. It has an open door vendor policy and provides decorations and other needs for the wedding.
