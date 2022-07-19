Back in the saddle, kids take on day camp at the Pony Express Museum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Museum day camp wrapped up their final session on Tuesday.
160 campers ages 4 to 8th grade attended this year, the biggest turnout to date for the camp said Cindy Daffron, the museum's executive director.
"Last year, we had it was a one day and the survey said the kid said, oh, we didn't get to sing songs, that really sucks...but we did not get to eat with you, that's even worse, because we like to eat. And they said, we just like our friends and one day does not count. So they wanted two days, or else is what they said."
Daffron said last year's camps was restricted to one day for covid-19 reasons. This was the first summer since 2019 for the day camp to get back into the full swing of things.
"We bought this building, or the board did--Pony Express museum board. We're really happy to be using it in this way for day camp," Daffron said. "So it's really been a golden opportunity to come in here and set up and just have a really good time. But we're back in the saddle."
Campers learned the history of the Pony Express and participated in many activities like arts and crafts, board games, car racing, cattle roping and everyone's favorite, archery.
"My favorite part is probably archery," said first-time camper Ariona. "I like being outside and, I don't know, I just really like it."
"It's really fun to watch them grow and change, awe hope someday, I told them that they'll become members of the museum and they can do what we're doing," explained Daffron. "They'll be the people to lead the pack. So we hope someday they will be the leaders here at the Pony Express museum."
Daffron said the camp attracts kids from 24 different school districts and a handful of states. The camp director proud to provide kids an opportunity to create friendships and make memories.
"We're making memories, but at the same time, we're connecting them to the Pony Express and their families," said Daffron.