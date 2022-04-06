Bald Eagle rescued near Loess Bluffs

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A bald eagle was rescued and taken to Angel's Vet Express to be examined.
Last Friday, U.S. Fish and Wildlife received a call about an injured eagle on Raintree Rd. in Holt County, just six miles northeast of Loess Bluffs Wildlife Nature Refuge.
Rescuers told KQ2 that upon arrival, they discovered the eagle on the road attempting to fly saying, it would get up, flap a few times and land on its' back.
A FedEx driver noticed the injured bird on the road attempting to fly and failing, then making the call to ensure it gets rescued.
"Basically just an old, old eagle and was down and hadn't been eating. So, it was very emaciated and dehydrated, so we juiced him it all up," said Gary Silverglat, the founder of Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue. "Yesterday it ate a half a chicken--so it's perky right now and doing really well."
Doctor's at Angel's vet treated the eagle with fluid's and medicine. Blood tests were taken for infection which came back negative.
Silverglat said they will continue to care for the eagle until it is fully recovered. They are searching for wildlife centers to place the eagle in after recovery.
No gender was disclosed.
Angel's Vet Express and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have worked together for years to rescue and save animals.