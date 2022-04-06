 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

Sustained westerly winds across the region of 20 to 25 mph will
be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.
Additionally, relative humidity values will range from around 30
to 35 percent this afternoon.

This combination of strong wind gusts and fairly dry relative
humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
much of the region this afternoon. Outdoor burning of any kind is
strongly discouraged and any fire would have the potential to
rapidly spread.

While winds will remain elevated tonight and increase once more
with gusts to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon, increased humidity
values will keep fire weather concerns tempered.

Bald Eagle rescued near Loess Bluffs

  • Updated
  • 0
A bald eagle was rescued and taken to Angel's Vet Express to be examined.

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A bald eagle was rescued and taken to Angel's Vet Express to be examined.

Last Friday, U.S. Fish and Wildlife received a call about an injured eagle on Raintree Rd. in Holt County, just six miles northeast of Loess Bluffs Wildlife Nature Refuge. 

Rescuers told KQ2 that upon arrival, they discovered the eagle on the road attempting to fly saying, it would get up, flap a few times and land on its' back. 

A FedEx driver noticed the injured bird on the road attempting to fly and failing, then making the call to ensure it gets rescued.

"Basically just an old, old eagle and was down and hadn't been eating. So, it was very emaciated and dehydrated, so we juiced him it all up," said Gary Silverglat, the founder of Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue. "Yesterday it ate a half a chicken--so it's perky right now and doing really well."

A bald eagle was rescued near Loess Bluffs and is recovering at Angel's Vet Express

Doctor's at Angel's vet treated the eagle with fluid's and medicine. Blood tests were taken for infection which came back negative.

Silverglat said they will continue to care for the eagle until it is fully recovered. They are searching for wildlife centers to place the eagle in after recovery.

No gender was disclosed. 

Angel's Vet Express and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have worked together for years to rescue and save animals.

Recommended for you