Barbie After Hours at Albrecht

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) This months after hours at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of art hopped on the Barbie trend.
Last night's event included a cash bar, BLT's a artist demonstration and paper doll making for the little artists to work on.
The Museums Marketing and Communication Manager, Dansare Marks says,
"Barbie is a major pop icon and everyone's going crazy, obviously because of the Barbie movie so we decided to just hop on the train give everyone a chance to really get their Barbie out dress in pink enjoy the the mania of it all. The turnout has been wonderful. We have so many people here a lot of little kids with their Barbie's and getting photos in the photo booths enjoying the meal. So, it's been a great evening so far," Marks said.
"Love the Barbie theme? Yes, I really want to see the Barbie movie in the theaters cuz I liked I love Barbie," Participant Alivia Hummer, said.
Marks says, "The after hours event is help once a month."