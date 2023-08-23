 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Barbie After Hours At Albrecht

  • 0

Barbie After Hours at Albrecht

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) This months after hours at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of art hopped on the Barbie trend.

Last night's event included a cash bar, BLT's a artist demonstration and paper doll making for the little artists to work on.

The Museums Marketing and Communication Manager, Dansare Marks says,

"Barbie is a major pop icon and everyone's going crazy, obviously because of the Barbie movie so we decided to just hop on the train give everyone a chance to really get their Barbie out dress in pink enjoy the the mania of it all. The turnout has been wonderful. We have so many people here a lot of little kids with their Barbie's and getting photos in the photo booths enjoying the meal. So, it's been a great evening so far," Marks said.

"Love the Barbie theme? Yes, I really want to see the Barbie movie in the theaters cuz I liked I love Barbie," Participant Alivia Hummer, said.

Marks says, "The after hours event is help once a month​."

