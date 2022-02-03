Bartlett Center displaying historical photos of only black school in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Historical images are on display at the Bartlett Center.
A series of imagery dating back to the 1800s depicting moments from the only black school in town, will be now be shown in the newly renovated gym.
"To be able to have them up in the gym and they're larger than life, is like Christmas," LaTonya Williams, the Bartlett Center Executive Director said.
The St. Joseph Museum officials aiming to tell the story of black history in St. Joe with pictures from Bartlett High School and Horace Mann.
Featured items include class photos, theatrical performances, teachers, the marching band and science class projects. Beyond the images, several banners will be hung about the gym and a historical timeline depicting important dates in the history of the building will be displayed.
"We're excited to be installing this interpretation at the Bartlett Center site and celebrating Black History Month," the Museum's Executive Director Sara Wilson said. "We really do consider ourselves a museum without walls. Which means we go out into our community and we're telling that history throughout the community.
The project coincides with Black History Month but will be showcased permanently.
Once completed, Williams is eager to use the new imagery as an educational tool for her students and the community.
"I want them to learn actually about the history of our building and of our programs," said Williams. "These images are only the beginning."
The project began Thursday and is projected to be completed by the end of the month.
LaTonya Williams said anyone is welcome to stop by the Bartlett Center and visit the new imagery.
The Black Archives Museum at the St. Joseph Museum is hosting a number of events celebrating Black History Month. Click here for the February event calendar.
The museum will be adding two new members into the Black Archives Hall of Fame. James E. Dodd and Rev. Ecy M. Bullock Sr. will be inducted on February 24. No members were added in 2021 due to the pandemic.