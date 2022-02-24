Black Archives Hall of Fame induction returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2021, the Black Archives Hall of Fame induction will return Thursday night.
Two new members will join the hall of fame at the St. Joseph museums
Ecy Bullock and James Dodd are the lucky honorees.
Both have served in several roles around the community like the NAACP, the Bartlett Center and Bullock Funeral Home.
The museum director is thrilled to bring back the ceremony and honor the black community after a difficult two years during covid.
"This time last year I do remember standing up here in the Hall of Fame and just reflecting on how many people that we had lost in the black community would definitely need to take a moment to reflect on that this year as we move forward with this celebration. We're glad that we're able to get back together of course we being pretty safe still. But yeah, it's it's nice to be able to return in person,” Sara Wilson, Executive Director of St. Joseph Museums.
The ceremony will start at 5 p.m. at the St. Joseph Museums.
The event is free to the public and all are welcome.