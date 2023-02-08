Blood drive held in memory of Will Walker

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Some Savannah High School students and the American Red Cross teamed up Tuesday afternoon for a blood drive.
But it's much more than that to them, it's an opportunity to honor and remember their friend.
“He made a difference throughout our community. And that's just shown by everybody that showed up today,” Savannah junior Rhyan Schrick says.
On what would have been Will Walker's 18th birthday Tuesday, friends, family and the American Red Cross teamed up for a blood drive in his memory.
“It just shows that so many people cared about Will, and like our efforts to get people to show up, they really helped and they understood our story and they understood why it's so important. And I just love that they wanted to help in any way that they could,” Savannah junior Addy Minton says.
During his eight year battle with cancer, the young man from Savannah needed blood donations often. So that's why his loved ones created this blood drive to help so many in familiar fights like Will was.
“It makes me realize how many people had to donate blood to begin with for Will, to get to where he was at a point. And just to know that every donor counts,” Schrick says.
“Doing a drive like this in memory of Will, is a good reminder that every donation has an impact. And one donation of blood can actually help up to three patients. People who have stories like Will are going through treatment, and need life saving blood,” Evan Woods from the American Red Cross says.
The blood drive helps keep Will's memory alive, and so will a scholarship and is honored too going toward a deserving Savannah student every year.
“What a great way to show our students, show our youth, you know that saving lives being a part of the community matters, and we recognize that it matters. And so I love the fact that the Red Cross is able to support that,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross Joann Woody says.
With every donation at the Clasbey Center Tuesday, it goes toward helping save a life. And it's not often you know, the benefactors of it. But this group knows it's going towards someone in need, just like it helped Will for so many years.
“Knowing that other people are going to be healthy and can actually help people just like my brother is going to make me going to make my heart happy,” Will’s brother Eli White says.
“Will was one of our best friends and we really felt that he deserved our help. We deserve to put his name out there and help other kids who went through what he did just because he did make such an impact on our lives and we wanted to show people that we really care,”
For more information on donating blood visit redcross.org.