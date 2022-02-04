Blood drive to honor Will Walker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in memory of Will Walker to commemorate what would have been his 17th birthday this coming Monday, February 7.
Walker battled synovial sarcoma for more than seven years but passed away last November.
As part of his treatment, Will received blood transfusions.
The blood drive will be held at East Hills Shopping Center, near the court center on Monday from noon to 6 p.m.
Blood supply levels are at a critically low level currently.
Just Thursday, the Red Cross put out an urgent plea for blood donations after hundreds of canceled appointments amid this week's winter storm.
To schedule an appointment you can go to redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767.