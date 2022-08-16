Bring back Lake Contrary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There are several concerns regarding the looks of Lake Contrary.
Board members of the Lake Contrary Development Association have said in the last year, the lake's water levels have dropped significantly, making it near impossible to use for leisure activities.
"I have looked into--I'm working with Mo-Kan to possibly get several grants," said board president Ethel Catron. "One is from the Department of Conservation. We're looking into the Department of Natural Resources. The county is also talking to the Corps of Engineers about getting the lake dredged. So things are being done."
The lake is an Oxbow lake. Catron said the trend of those specific lakes is to eventually dry up, but since the Corps of Engineers have put in relief wells connected to the levee, the lake can never dry up.
Outside of the relief wells, the board said it has been difficult getting the Corps of Engineers to assist with water levels returning to normal levels.
"The Corps of Engineers has (practically) said, 'we're not going to help you anymore. We're kind of through.' I'm not sure what happened," said Alice Deatheridge, a board member of the lake's association. "But for some reason, they don't seem to be too interested in having a lake here."
Lake Contrary has been in Buchanan County for over 100 years featuring pavilions, a casino, and even hotels. Some of those aspects started to disappear throughout the decades, but swimming, fishing and boating always remained. But in the last year, drought has caused the water levels to drop significantly.
"Three years ago, we were fishing off our dock beside the lake," said Deatheridge who lives in one of the few hundred homes near the lake. "And my son-in-law decided to wade across and he could wade across up to here. So I mean, seriously, this has just happened like this just this past year. So if you were down here three years ago, you would have seen people canoeing and kayaking and swimming and it just went, 'BOOM.'"
The board has also reached out to the Missouri Department of Conservation, but were told the area has since been downgraded to a wetland.
"Which isn't accurate, either," Catron explained. "They will not redo for our fish, or repopulate for our fish, but they will come down and plant trees or plant flowers or something like that."
Catron said what the board is doing right now to maintain the lake is fix relief wells and pumps.
"Once the relief wells are all going, if the water does stay high in the river there's a possibility of sand boils to start on the road or on the edge of the levee here," said Catron. "Another thing to help combat that is our relief pumps which drain more water out of the ground and in a way and to help combat all that. And they also can maintain the level of the lake when they're all functional."
The board is hosting a big event on Saturday, September 3 to bring awareness to the lake's conditions in hopes for revitalization. The benefit to bring back the lake will take place from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Lakefront Lake Park. The event will feature a car show, games, music, food and more. For information, contact Ethel Catron at 816-294-0483 or Scott Mercer at 816-689-8936.