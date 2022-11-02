Buchanan County EMS adops PulsePoint AED to build and manage public defibrillator registry

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County EMS is implementing an app to increase the survival rate of cardiac emergencies.
The PulsePoint AED app identifies community automated external defibrillators (AED) for easy access during a cardiac emergency. App users can register an AED and take a photo, describing it's location.
"What this app does, is it will show you not only where the closest AED is, but it will also allow you to upload one if you find one in a public area," said Andrew King with Buchanan County EMS. "Then all of that information integrates into our CAD system with our Emergency Medical Dispatchers. So if you call 911, once you give your address, it will automatically prompt them and show them where the closest AED is based off of what's uploaded to the app."
King said this is just another way for BCEMS to work with everybody in the county and help take care of each other.
"When you get that early defibrillation the chance of leaving the hospital without deficits goes up by over 20%, which is a huge increase," King explained. "We want people to start early CPR, we want people to start that early defibrillation, if needed. Having the tools to be able to do that allows that to happen faster."
BCEMS is hoping this app will bring awareness to the community and build and manage the public defibrillator registry.