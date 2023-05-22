Bennett Spring State Park hosts Bear Aware program on May 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 22, 2023 – Be bear aware while in Missouri state parks! Join the Bennett Spring State Park naturalist in the nature center at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, to learn more about black bears. Objects of furry interest, touchable items and a video about bears will be available for participants.

Black bears have been known to explore the great outdoors at Bennett Spring State Park throughout the year. Learn safety tips that will allow you to better coexist with these large animals while camping or exploring the trails.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon. For more information, call 417-532-4338.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.