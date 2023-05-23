Chamber to Host Legislative Wrap Up with State Officials

St. Joseph, Mo. – The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will host state legislators at its next Public Affairs Coffee to hear them discuss the recently-finished legislative session in Jefferson City. The event will be at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1201 N. Woodbine Road.

Missouri State legislators will address members of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to discuss what was accomplished this session and what was left on the cutting room floor. Registration and a $15 fee is required to attend to cover the cost of breakfast for Chamber members. The cost is $20 for the general public. Public Affairs Coffee events are presented by Farmers State Bank. Register at saintjoseph.com or by calling (816) 232-4461.

About the Chamber: Since its inception in 1862 as the Board of Trade of St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has been the catalyst for economic growth and development in Northwest Missouri. The Chamber strives to be the unified voice of business that advocates, promotes and inspires the St. Joseph area. The Chamber's mission, supported by its 1,200 members, is to create an environment that allows business to thrive and the community to prosper.