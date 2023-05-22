Don't Wait to Donate: Blood Donors Needed Now

ST JOSEPH, Mo (May 22, 2023) – The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar – especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the season begins:

• All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

• Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.

• Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 22-June 15:

KS

Johnson

Edgerton

6/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edgerton Community, 404 E. Nelson

Gardner

5/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warren Place Venue, Warren Place Venue, 136 E Warren St

5/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 650 E Madison St

Lenexa

6/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rosehill Point Apartments, 12701 W. 88th St Circle

6/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Wide, 15230 W 105 Terr

Mission

6/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Mission, 5915 Johnson Dr

Olathe

5/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Journey Bible Church, 13700 151st St

5/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-, 15915 W 143rd Street

6/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bass Pro Shop Olathe, 12051 Bass Pro Drive

6/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St

Overland Park

5/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Highlands, 10020 W. 80th Street

5/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Valley Branch, 9000 W 151st Street

5/26/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Resource Center, 9875 W 87th St

5/30/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Menorah Medical Center, 5721 W. 119th Street

5/31/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Goddess Maker Fitness, 7275 W 105th St,

6/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Activity Center, 9030 Lamar Ave

6/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Johnson County Democrats, 8971 W 75th St.

6/6/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Overland Park Regional Medical Center, 10500 Quivira Rd.

6/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lighton Plaza II, 7400 College Boulevard

6/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Overland Park Lutheran & Presbyterian Churches, 7810 W 79th St

6/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ad Astra, 6900 W 80th Street, #300

6/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Corporate Woods- CBRE Property Management, 10800 Farley Dr, Suite 130

6/13/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Menorah Medical Center, 5721 W. 119th Street

6/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Valley Baptist Church, 8800 W 151st Street

Prairie Village

5/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Colonial Church in Prairie Village, 7039 Mission Rd

6/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corinth Branch, 8100 Mission Road

Shawnee

5/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Harvest Ridge Covenant Church, 22015 Midland Dr

5/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Johnson County Library - Monticello Branch, 22435 W 66th St

6/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mill Valley High School, 5900 Monticello Rd

6/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shawnee Branch, 13811 Johnson Dr

Leavenworth

Leavenworth

6/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee Street

6/12/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wallula Christian Church, 23785 139th Street

Wyandotte

Kansas City

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cabelas, 10300 Cabela Dr

5/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Vibrant Health, 21 North 12th Street

6/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., U.S. District Court, 500 State Avenue

6/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cabelas, 10300 Cabela Dr

MO

Buchanan

Saint Joseph

5/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Missouri Chapter, 401 N. 12th St.

Clinton

Cameron

5/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Passion Church, 1119 East Bryan Road

Johnson

Warrensburg

5/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road

Whiteman Air Force Base

5/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whiteman AFB- Deployment Center, 750 Arnold Ave, Building 705

Platte

Kansas City

6/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., National Golf Club-Kansas City, 6700 N National Dr

Platte City

6/6/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Platte City United Methodist Church, 14040 N Highway

6/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Seven Bridges Clubhouse, 17800 NW Seven Bridges Rd

Riverside

5/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverside City Hall, 2950 NW Vivion Rd.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

