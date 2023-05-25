Estimates rise on pilgrimage visitors to Northwest Mo.

(GOWER, Mo,) Gower is locally known as home to the East Buchanan Bulldogs, however this week its attracting worldwide attention by practicing Catholics.
Believers from all over the country are making their pilgrimage to the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of the Apostles abbey on 316th Street where the recently exhumed remains of a head sister are lying in state.
Buchanan County Commissioners told KQ2 today together with the Gower Fire Department, their crews are assisting Clinton County by spraying water to knock the dust down from the gravel roads which lead to the site.
Commissioners in Clinton County have said they expect over 10,000 visitors this weekend.
The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City/St. Joseph tell KQ2 this is a conservative estimate.
Ashlie Hand from the Diocese of Kansas City/St. Joseph says, "I think based on the attention this is getting on a national level and potentially globally, I think that probably a conservative estimate especially with the holiday weekend coming up."
Hand says this event could really impact the future of the monastery and the Catholic Diocese is there for support.