Grace Calvary Chapel presents Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show

St. Joseph, MO; On Saturday, August 12th 10am to 2pm, Grace Calvary Church is having a Car Show.
Bring your Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Muscle Car, Antique, Classic, Hot Rod, Rat Rod, Street Rod, Racecar, Drift Car, Pedal Car, or Bicycle for a family friendly day of food, music, fun, and Christian fellowship!
There will be a free kids zone with bounce houses, slides, games, cotton candy, and popcorn.
No Entry Fee, however we ask that those with show vehicles fill out our registration form. All entrants will have a chance to win a complete 350 Chevy engine , plus trophies, giveaways, and more. The first 200 vehicle entrants will receive a T-shirt.