Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

International Overdose Awareness Day

St. Joseph, MO; Thursday, August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and the City of St. Joseph has put together a night for remembrance of those lost to overdose. 

The event begins at 7 pm at Felix Street Square with a proclamation from Mayor Josendale, followed by an open mic at 7:10 where people can honor their loved ones and share stories of hope & inspiration.

At 8 pm there will be a invocation and a circle of light. 

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. 

There will be a table for people to place photos and mementos of those who have lost their lives to overdose, a memorial rock painting station, educational booths, and there will be free items like a pin, mask, lanyard, and flashlight while supplies last. 

