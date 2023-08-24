St. Joseph, MO; Thursday, August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and the City of St. Joseph has put together a night for remembrance of those lost to overdose.
The event begins at 7 pm at Felix Street Square with a proclamation from Mayor Josendale, followed by an open mic at 7:10 where people can honor their loved ones and share stories of hope & inspiration.
At 8 pm there will be a invocation and a circle of light.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
There will be a table for people to place photos and mementos of those who have lost their lives to overdose, a memorial rock painting station, educational booths, and there will be free items like a pin, mask, lanyard, and flashlight while supplies last.