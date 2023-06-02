Interserv Summer Activities

St. Joseph, MO; Interserv has a few summer activities lined up such as, a Summer Jam sports leagues for all ages beginning June 6th. It will be located at the Bode Sports Complex. For information call: 816-238-4511 extension 135.
Interserv will be having a miniature golf fundraiser on June 9th at Cool Crest Golf Course. It starts at 6 p.m. and will consist of four person teams and will go on for 36 holes. The price is $100 per team and there are prizes included. For more information call: 816-238-4511.