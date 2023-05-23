Knob Noster State Park hosts series of night hikes on Buteo Trail

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 23, 2023 – Knob Noster State Park is hosting five Saturday night hikes on Buteo Trail during spring and summer 2023. Join us on one or more of these guided hikes to explore how to preserve the night sky.

Each hike will be a moderately difficult mile-long loop and last about an hour. Be prepared by bringing water, snacks and a flashlight. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes, along with weather-appropriate clothing and use insect repellent.

Meet at the trailhead by Lake Buteo, the shelter house and the kayak hut. Trailhead coordinates: 38.74975, -93.58163

Hike Times:

• May 27 at 9 p.m.

• June 17 at 9:15 p.m.

• July 22 at 9 p.m.

• Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

• Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Knob Noster State Park is located near Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base, 2 miles south of Highway 50 along Highway 23 at 873 SE 10 Road in Knob Noster, Missouri. For more information, call the visitor center at 660-563-2463.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.