Marceline MO 100 Year Celebration

  Updated
  • 0

Marceline, MO; The birthplace of Walt Disney, is hosting a celebration for their 100-year anniversary. The events will be on June 3rd and start at 12 p.m.

There will be a street fair, and a clock dedication, both are free and open to the public. 

There will also be a night at The Disney Family Farm which includes special guests, a four-course meal, and fireworks display which can be attended by those who purchase tickets. 

Tickets can be purchased here: Walt Disney's Marceline by Walt Disney Hometown Museum | BetterWorld

