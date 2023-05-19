Marceline MO 100 Year Celebration

Marceline, MO; The birthplace of Walt Disney, is hosting a celebration for their 100-year anniversary. The events will be on June 3rd and start at 12 p.m.

There will be a street fair, and a clock dedication, both are free and open to the public.

There will also be a night at The Disney Family Farm which includes special guests, a four-course meal, and fireworks display which can be attended by those who purchase tickets.

Tickets can be purchased here: Walt Disney's Marceline by Walt Disney Hometown Museum | BetterWorld