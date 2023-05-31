New Exhibition At Albrecht-Kemper Highlights Art By Women

St. Joseph, MO; The Albrecht-Kemper Museum will open a new exhibition on June 10 which will run until September 17th. A reception will be held on June 9th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring light refreshments and a cash bar.
According to a news release from AKMA, women make up about 13% of artists featured in American museums. Previously the Albrecht-Kemper Museum had a collection of 20% but this new exhibit which was curated by Megan Wyeth and Soodie Beasley aims to change that.
There will be approximately 94 artists showcased in the exhibition including: Mary Cassatt, Janet Fish, Rosa Bonheur, and Kathe Kollwitz. The exhibition will also include local artists like Dorothy Wenz, Susan Fay, Megan Wyeth, and Louise Bradley.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, kids 6 and under are free, seniors are $8, and students are $7.