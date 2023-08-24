 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sixth Annual Historic Homes Tour in St. Joseph

  • 0
Sixth Annual Historic Homes Tour in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, MO; On Sunday September 17th, the Historic St. Joseph Foundation will be hosting their sixth annual "The Jewels of St. Joseph - A Showcase of Architectural Gems" home tour. 

"We're absolutely thrilled that people are so excited about this opportunity to view some of the finest architecture in the city," said Isobel McGowan, owner of the Shakespeare Chateau, which will act as headquarters for the event.  "We just hate to turn people away, so we’ve ordered 600 tickets this year.  But when those are gone, people will have to wait a whole year until the next tour is held.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Ticket holders are able to tour the seven homes in any order, the homes are located on Hall Street, Museum Hill, Harris-Kemper, and downtown. 

“Some of the houses still have ongoing restoration projects, so tourists will have an opportunity to see preservation in action!” said Lisa Rock, co-organizer of the tour.  “These buildings are living historic artifacts, each one with unique character and hand-crafted details.”

The tour this year includes three addresses on Hall street, the Mosman-Morton home, an address on Clay street, the Trail Theater, and First Christian Church. 

“People say, ‘if walls could talk,’ laughed Haley Lake, also a co-sponsor of the tour. “This tour will offer participants an opportunity to be inside these architectural treasures, talk to the owners, and really feel the history of the place.  Who knows?  Maybe those walls will inspire someone who comes on tour day to buy a treasure of his or her own!”

Tickets purchased ahead of the event are $25, tickets purchased on the day of the evet will be $30. 

For more information or to purchase tickets call 816-232-2667. 

