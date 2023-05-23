Stockton State Park Hosts Summer Bluegrass Concerts

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 23, 2023 – Want some entertainment during your visit to Stockton State Park? Enjoy bluegrass music? Then we have a treat for you! Stockton State Park is hosting three bluegrass concerts this camping season. Whether you are staying overnight or just passing through, you are invited to come join us at one, two or even all three concerts.

All concerts will be held at the park’s amphitheater in the East Campground from 6 to 8 p.m. Parking will be available near the state park duplexes for anyone not coming from their campsite. Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but guests are welcome to bring seating of their own.

Concert Schedule:

• Saturday, May 27: Chigger Creek

• Saturday, July 15: Red Letter Edition

• Saturday, Sept. 16: Flyin’ Buzzards

These concerts are free and open to the public. Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville. For more information, contact Kimberly Pedigo at 417-276-4259.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.