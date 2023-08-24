Voices of Courage Rappel Event

St. Joseph, MO; The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is hosting a Rappel Event on Saturday, October 14th from 11 am to 4 pm.
The event is called Over The Edge and participants will be able to rappel down the 14 story Corby Place building in downtown St. Joseph.
To register for the event click here.
Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center responds to allegations of child abuse and trauma in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
According to their website "The goal of Voices of Courage is to ensure that children who disclose abuse are not further victimized by the very system designed to protect them. Our services include: Forensic Interviews, Child Therapy, Child & Family Advocacy, Prevention Education and utilizing the Multi-Disciplinary Team approach to these cases."
To learn more about Voices of Courage click here.