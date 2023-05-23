Washington State Park hosts Sweets and Sunshine on May 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 23, 2023 – Summer is quickly approaching, and Washington State Park team members want to make the transition as exuberant as possible. Join them for a day of fun Saturday, May 27.

Activity schedule:

• Petroglyph Tour: 2 p.m. at Petroglyph Site - Washington State Park team members will offer a tour of the petroglyphs, the park's history carved in stone! Learn about the Mississippian-era carvings, the culture and community who created them, and possible interpretations. Enjoy a short walk on a covered walkway with interpretive panels highlighting the cultural features.

• Sun Safety: 4 p.m. at Pool - Join us for an informational program about how to practice good sun safety while enjoying summer fun.

• S'mores in the Campground: 7 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater - Start the camping season out right! Pull up a seat and create a tasty treat while listening to stories around the campfire.

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto. For more information, contact the park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.